Finney-Smith (knee) will play Saturday against Memphis, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Finney-Smith will make his return to the court after battling left quadriceps tendinitis for the majority of the season. The injury his limited him to just eight games this year, where he's averaging 3.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game. Expect Finney-Smith to be on a minutes restriction Saturday night, and for him to sit out Sunday as a precaution.