Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Will play vs. Grizzlies
Finney-Smith (knee) will play Saturday against Memphis, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Finney-Smith will make his return to the court after battling left quadriceps tendinitis for the majority of the season. The injury his limited him to just eight games this year, where he's averaging 3.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game. Expect Finney-Smith to be on a minutes restriction Saturday night, and for him to sit out Sunday as a precaution.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Expected to play Saturday, sit Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Expected back Saturday or Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Won't play Tuesday vs. Nuggets•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Still a week or two away•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Does drill work at practice•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Hopeful to return this season•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...