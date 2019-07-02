Finney-Smith and the Mavericks agreed to terms Tuesday on a three-year, $12 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After going undrafted in 2016, Finney-Smith has found a home in Dallas, and he'll return on a three-year deal after appearing in 81 games last season. With Tim Hardaway still on the roster, Finney-Smith may have a difficult time cracking the regular starting lineup, but he's a strong defender whose versatility should keep him in the regular rotation. Last season, Finney-Smith averaged 7.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.5 minutes per game.