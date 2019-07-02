Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Will re-sign with Mavs
Finney-Smith and the Mavericks agreed to terms Tuesday on a three-year, $12 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
After going undrafted in 2016, Finney-Smith has found a home in Dallas, and he'll return on a three-year deal after appearing in 81 games last season. With Tim Hardaway still on the roster, Finney-Smith may have a difficult time cracking the regular starting lineup, but he's a strong defender whose versatility should keep him in the regular rotation. Last season, Finney-Smith averaged 7.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Another double-double in win•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Logs 16 points, 12 boards in win•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Available Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Trending in right direction•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable for Friday•
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.