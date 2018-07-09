Finney-Smith will sit out of Monday's Summer League contest against the Warriors, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official sitereports.

No injury has been announced, so it seems as though the Mavericks are electing to rest Finney-Smith. It was announced that second-year gurad Dennis Smith will sit out the rest of Summer League, so Finney-Smith could be out for the remainder as well.

