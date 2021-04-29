Finney-Smith (lower leg) will not play Thursday against the Pistons.
Finney-Smith will be sidelined as expected Thursday after he had been considered doubtful due to a sore lower leg. Tim Hardaway and Josh Green could see increased workloads with the regular starting small forward on the sidelines.
