Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Won't play Tuesday vs. Nuggets
Finney-Smith (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
The Mavericks will have three days off following Tuesday's contest, so head coach Rick Carlisle said the team wants to use that practice time to evaluate Finney-Smith even more. Finney-Smith has been out since mid-November with knee tendinitis, but it looks like he's very close to making his return.
