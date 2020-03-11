Finney-Smith (hip) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Nuggets, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Finney-Smith returned to action Tuesday following a two-game absence, but he's feeling some soreness after 38 minutes on the court. In his absence, plus the absence of Kristaps Porzingis (rest), Maxi Kleber and Justin Jackson are strong candidates to see extra minutes.