Finney-Smith (personal) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

As expected, Finney-Smith won't be available Wednesday due to the birth of his son early Wednesday morning. Maxi Kleber and Wes Iwundu should see increased run in his absence. Finney-Smith's next chance to return will come Friday against Portland.

