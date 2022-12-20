Finney-Smith has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against Minnesota due to a right adductor strain.
Finney-Smith appeared to suffer the injury during the third quarter and was ruled out almost immediately after walking off the court. He'll be considered day-to-day until more information on the injury becomes available.
