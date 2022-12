Finney-Smith (hip) will miss Friday's game against the Rockets.

Finney-Smith will skip his second consecutive game while dealing with a right adductor strain. Without him available again, Reggie Bullock should continue in a starting role for the Mavericks alongside Tim Hardaway and Christian Wood or Dwight Powell in the frontcourt. Finney-Smith's next opportunity to return arrives in a Christmas Day showdown with the Lakers on Sunday.