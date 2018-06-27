Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Extended qualifying offer
McDermott was tendered a qualifying offer from the Mavericks on Tuesday, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.
McDermott was dealt from the Knicks to the Mavericks at the trade deadline last season and he ended playing in 26 games for Dallas, averaging 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 22.9 minutes. Most notably, he knocked down 49.4 percent of his three-point attempts after joining Dallas, so the Mavericks likely value his ability to help space the floor. McDermott will be able to sign offer sheets from other teams in the league once free agency opens, though the Mavericks will have the opportunity to match any contract he receives.
More News
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Sees action in 81 games•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Moving back to bench•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Starting Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Hits three triples Tuesday•
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...