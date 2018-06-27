McDermott was tendered a qualifying offer from the Mavericks on Tuesday, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

McDermott was dealt from the Knicks to the Mavericks at the trade deadline last season and he ended playing in 26 games for Dallas, averaging 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 22.9 minutes. Most notably, he knocked down 49.4 percent of his three-point attempts after joining Dallas, so the Mavericks likely value his ability to help space the floor. McDermott will be able to sign offer sheets from other teams in the league once free agency opens, though the Mavericks will have the opportunity to match any contract he receives.