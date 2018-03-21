Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Headed back to bench role
McDermott will head back to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.
McDermott picked up the spot start on Saturday with Harrison Barnes getting the night off, posting six points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and five rebounds across 42 minutes. As expected, Barnes will be rejoining the lineup Tuesday, so McDermott slides back to his typical reserve role and will see a significant drop off in his workload after logging a whopping 42 minutes Saturday.
