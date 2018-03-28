McDermott totaled 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 103-97 victory over Sacramento.

That makes back-to-back double-digit performances for McDermott, although he has really only produced in the scoring column. He has very limited upside, and would only really be worth a look if you need three-pointers. and even then, there is plenty of risk.