Mavericks' Doug McDermott: In starting lineup Sunday
McDermott will start at small forward in Sunday's game against the Rockets, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
With the Mavericks being a bit undermanned Sunday, McDermott will enter the starting lineup in just his second game with the team. McDermott played 21 minutes off the bench and scored eight points in his debut Saturday, but he should be in line for a heavy dose of minutes with Dallas operating with little depth in Houston.
More News
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Makes debut Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Traded to Dallas•
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Scores four points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Starting Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Scores season-high 20 points Tuesday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...