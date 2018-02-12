McDermott will start at small forward in Sunday's game against the Rockets, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

With the Mavericks being a bit undermanned Sunday, McDermott will enter the starting lineup in just his second game with the team. McDermott played 21 minutes off the bench and scored eight points in his debut Saturday, but he should be in line for a heavy dose of minutes with Dallas operating with little depth in Houston.