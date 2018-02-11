Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Makes debut Saturday
McDermott will make his Mavericks' debut Saturday against the Lakers, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
McDermott was traded to Dallas as part of a three-team deal and could see a decent amount of minutes in his new home. Head coach Rick Carlisle want to utilize the new addition at both small and power forward through the remainder of the season. In 55 games with the Knicks this season, McDermott has averaged 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists in just under 21 minutes per contest.
