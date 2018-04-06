McDermott will move back to the bench Friday against the Pistons, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.

McDermott drew the start at power forward on Wednesday when the Mavs fielded one of the more shocking starting lineups of the season, but with a number of regulars back in the mix Friday, the former Creighton standout will move back to a reserve role. Dallas will go with Dwight Powell, Harrison Barnes and Johnathan Motley up front.