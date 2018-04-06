Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Moving back to bench
McDermott will move back to the bench Friday against the Pistons, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
McDermott drew the start at power forward on Wednesday when the Mavs fielded one of the more shocking starting lineups of the season, but with a number of regulars back in the mix Friday, the former Creighton standout will move back to a reserve role. Dallas will go with Dwight Powell, Harrison Barnes and Johnathan Motley up front.
More News
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Starting Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Hits three triples Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Tallies 14 points off bench Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Headed back to bench role•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Set for spot start Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Puts up 20 points off the bench Saturday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....