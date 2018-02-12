Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Plays 33 minutes in starting role
McDermott had eight points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 104-97 loss to the Rockets.
McDermott received his first start for the Mavericks as the team went small with Dirk Nowitzki (ankle) on the sidelines. In his two games since joining the team, he has seen a similar role to the one he had in New York. There is a chance he gets more playing time towards the back-end of the season but until then, leave him on the waivers.
More News
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: In starting lineup Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Makes debut Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Traded to Dallas•
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Scores four points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Starting Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...