McDermott had eight points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 104-97 loss to the Rockets.

McDermott received his first start for the Mavericks as the team went small with Dirk Nowitzki (ankle) on the sidelines. In his two games since joining the team, he has seen a similar role to the one he had in New York. There is a chance he gets more playing time towards the back-end of the season but until then, leave him on the waivers.