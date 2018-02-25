McDermott tallied 12 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one steal across 21 minutes in Saturday's 97-90 loss to the Jazz.

McDermott poured in nine of his 12 points in a 27-point second quarter for the Mavericks, logging his highest scoring total since joining the team at the trade deadline. The four-year veteran now has back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts and has logged at least 21 minutes in four of the five games he's played thus far in a Dallas uniform. With what appears to be a steady second-unit role, McDermott could be of some value to those in deeper formats down the stretch.