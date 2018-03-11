McDermott produced 20 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and one blocked shot in 25 minutes during Saturday's 114-80 win over the Grizzlies.

McDermott's 20 points matched his second-highest total of the season. His effective play on Saturday was largely due to extended time at a few different positions. While his home is usually at the wing, he played some time in the backcourt as well. While he can pop up with a game like this from time to time he's a borderline play in most contests due to his volatility. He'll often get the minutes to produce, however.