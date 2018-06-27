Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Qualifying offer withdrawn
McDermott has his qualifying offer withdrawn by the Mavericks on Wednesday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Zach Lowe of ESPN.com.
Lowe also noted that the Mavs are still interested in keeping McDermott, but rescinded the offer for financial reasons. After being dealt from New York to Dallas last season, McDermott played 26 games, averaging 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 22.9 minutes. Though Dallas will reportedly try to re-sign the fourth-year player, he could garner similar offers from other teams, as he shot 42.6 percent from beyond the arc last season and 49.4 percent after joining the Mavs.
