Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Questionable for Tuesday
McDermott is listed as questionable for Tuesday's regular season finale against the Suns due to a left elbow contusion.
This is the first word of McDermott having suffered any sort of elbow bruise, and he likely picked it up in Sunday's loss to the 76ers. Given that it is the last game of the season for the Mavericks, there's a possibility that they don't force him onto the court Tuesday, but another update should come following the team's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Moving back to bench•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Starting Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Hits three triples Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Tallies 14 points off bench Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Headed back to bench role•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Set for spot start Saturday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....