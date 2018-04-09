McDermott is listed as questionable for Tuesday's regular season finale against the Suns due to a left elbow contusion.

This is the first word of McDermott having suffered any sort of elbow bruise, and he likely picked it up in Sunday's loss to the 76ers. Given that it is the last game of the season for the Mavericks, there's a possibility that they don't force him onto the court Tuesday, but another update should come following the team's morning shootaround.