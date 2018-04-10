McDermott (elbow) has been ruled out for Tuesday's season finale against the Suns, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official website reports.

McDermott will get the final game of the season off to nurse a bruised left elbow, along with a plethora of teammates. This will leave Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Jones to absorb the majority of minutes at small forward for the contest.

