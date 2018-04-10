Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Ruled out Tuesday
McDermott (elbow) has been ruled out for Tuesday's season finale against the Suns, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official website reports.
McDermott will get the final game of the season off to nurse a bruised left elbow, along with a plethora of teammates. This will leave Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Jones to absorb the majority of minutes at small forward for the contest.
More News
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Moving back to bench•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Starting Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Hits three triples Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Tallies 14 points off bench Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Headed back to bench role•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....