Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Sees action in 81 games
McDermott contributed 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 81 games played with the Knicks and Mavericks this season.
McDermott missed the final game of the season which prevented him from seeing action in every contest this season. Most of the 25-year-old's statistical averages and shooting percentages declined from last season though. McDermott has a qualifying offer of about $4.5 million for next season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Moving back to bench•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Starting Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Hits three triples Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Tallies 14 points off bench Saturday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....