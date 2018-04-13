McDermott contributed 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 81 games played with the Knicks and Mavericks this season.

McDermott missed the final game of the season which prevented him from seeing action in every contest this season. Most of the 25-year-old's statistical averages and shooting percentages declined from last season though. McDermott has a qualifying offer of about $4.5 million for next season.