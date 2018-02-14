McDermott will shift back to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.

McDermott picked up the start with Dirk Nowitzki (ankle) on the sidelines Sunday against the Rockets, posting eight points, four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes. However, Nowitzki has since been cleared and will reclaim his role in the top unit, which sends McDermott back to the bench. McDermott played 21 minutes off the bench in his debut, so it seems likely that his playing time will fall closer to that number than what he logged in Sunday's start.