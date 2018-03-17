Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Set for spot start Saturday
McDermott will start at small forward for Saturday's matchup with the Nets.
The Mavericks will be without the likes of J.J. Barea (ribs), Harrison Barnes (rest) and Dorian Finney-Smith (rest) on Saturday, which allows McDermott to pick up the spot start at small forward. With a hefty workload in store following the promotion, McDermott should see an uptick in production and makes for a potential low-cost DFS option for Saturday's slate.
