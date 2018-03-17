McDermott will start at small forward for Saturday's matchup with the Nets.

The Mavericks will be without the likes of J.J. Barea (ribs), Harrison Barnes (rest) and Dorian Finney-Smith (rest) on Saturday, which allows McDermott to pick up the spot start at small forward. With a hefty workload in store following the promotion, McDermott should see an uptick in production and makes for a potential low-cost DFS option for Saturday's slate.