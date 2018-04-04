Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Starting Wednesday
McDermott will start Wednesday's game against Orlando, Mavs radio play-by-play man Chuck Cooperstein reports.
The Mavs will roll out one of the more extreme late-season lineups we've seen this season with a number of regulars popping up on the injury report. Dallas will go with J.J. Barea and Aaron Harrison in the backcourt, with McDermott, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jonathan Motley starting up front.
