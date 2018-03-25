Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Tallies 14 points off bench Saturday
McDermott produced 14 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and one steal across 25 minutes in Saturday's 102-98 loss to the Hornets.
Despite an overwhelmingly scoring-heavy stat line, it was an impressive showing for the fourth-year wing. McDermott has made good use of his buckets over the last pair of games, draining seven of 12 attempts during that span, including five of nine tries from distance. The 26-year-old continues to serve as a reliable contributor of three-pointers as well on most nights, which has helped lead to five double-digit scoring tallies over the last 10 contests.
