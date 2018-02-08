Mavericks' Doug McDermott: Traded to Dallas
McDermott was traded to the Mavericks on Thursday as part of a three-team deal involving the Nuggets and Knicks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
McDermott's arrival in Dallas gives the Mavericks some much-needed depth on the wing, as the team didn't have much to work with behind Harrison Barnes. As a result, McDermott should go from seeing fluctuating minutes in New York to being a legitimate contributor on the Mavericks' second unit for the rest of the regular season. With Dallas scheduled to play Thursday night at Golden State, the earliest McDermott will likely be able to make his Mavericks debut will be Saturday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Scores four points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Starting Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Scores season-high 20 points Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Scores four points in Sunday's win•
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Excels in preseason finale•
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...