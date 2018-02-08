McDermott was traded to the Mavericks on Thursday as part of a three-team deal involving the Nuggets and Knicks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

McDermott's arrival in Dallas gives the Mavericks some much-needed depth on the wing, as the team didn't have much to work with behind Harrison Barnes. As a result, McDermott should go from seeing fluctuating minutes in New York to being a legitimate contributor on the Mavericks' second unit for the rest of the regular season. With Dallas scheduled to play Thursday night at Golden State, the earliest McDermott will likely be able to make his Mavericks debut will be Saturday against the Lakers.