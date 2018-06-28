Mavericks' Duop Reath: To play for Dallas in summer league

Reath will play for the Mavericks' summer league team, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.

Reath logged just two seasons of tape with LSU in college, finishing his final year with averages of 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 block across 24.2 minutes. Despite a limited sample size (45 attempts), Reath did knock down 42.2 percent of his three-pointers, which at least suggests the 6-foot-11 big man can stretch the floor at the next level. With intriguing size, the Mavericks will attempt to get a look at Reath during summer league, though he's not guaranteed a training camp invite or a roster spot.