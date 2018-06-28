Mavericks' Duop Reath: To play for Dallas in summer league
Reath will play for the Mavericks' summer league team, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
Reath logged just two seasons of tape with LSU in college, finishing his final year with averages of 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 block across 24.2 minutes. Despite a limited sample size (45 attempts), Reath did knock down 42.2 percent of his three-pointers, which at least suggests the 6-foot-11 big man can stretch the floor at the next level. With intriguing size, the Mavericks will attempt to get a look at Reath during summer league, though he's not guaranteed a training camp invite or a roster spot.
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...