Powell (hip) is available off the bench for Thursday's matchup against the Lakers.
Powell was forced out of Tuesday's loss to the Clippers early due to a right hip contusion. With Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) still sidelined, Reggie Bullock and JaVale McGee could see extended minutes if Powell deals with any setbacks.
