Powell (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Powell will return from a 16-game absence Tuesday due to a right hip strain. The big man will likely operate under a minutes restriction, though he'll provide extra depth at center in a short-handed frontcourt.
