Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Available Tuesday
Powell (hamstring) will be available for Tuesday's tilt against the Nuggets, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Powell has been absent with a hamstring injury to start the year, but is set to debut against the Nuggets. He will be on "somewhat of a minutes restriction" in the Denver altitude.
