Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Back in starting lineup
Powell is starting Thursday's game against Knicks, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Powell has come off the bench in each of his team's last two contests, but he'll return to the starting five Thursday. He's averaging eight points and 5.2 rebounds over five starts this season.
