Powell closed with two points (1-1 FG), four rebounds, one block and one steal across 15 minutes during Saturday's 127-117 victory over the Pelicans.

Powell was back in the starting lineup Saturday, although you certainly wouldn't know it to look at the final boxscore. He did manage two combined steals and blocks, although beyond that was a huge bucket of nothing. Whether he is starting or coming off the bench, Powell's real-life value far outweighs his fantasy value. Even managers in deeper formats would be better off streaming his spot, as opposed to holding on and waiting for him to blow up.