Powell had 12 points (6-8 FG), nine boards, four assists, one steal and four blocks in Sunday's win over the Cavaliers.

The game was out of hand midway through the third quarter, so Powell was able to play a team-high 27 points off the bench. He scored in double figures for the fourth time in six games and established a new season high in blocks. Over the last five games, Powell has racked up 11 swats.