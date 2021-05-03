Powell totaled 13 points (3-3 FG, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 20 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 loss to Sacramento.

Powell made the most of his limited playing time, delivering five defensive counters in just 20 minutes. Powell has looked better in recent times but remains too inconsistent to warrant a 12-team roster spot. That said, he can be streamed in at the appropriate time should you need boards and defensive stats.