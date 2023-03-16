Powell finished Wednesday's 137-128 overtime win over the Spurs with a season-high 22 points (8-8 FG, 6-7 FT) to go with eight rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes.

While Powell made good for anyone with the foresight to stream him or deploy him in DFS, it's difficult to envision him replicating the offensive production anytime soon. Not only was nearly perfect from both the field and the free-throw line, but Powell benefited from a matchup with one of the NBA's worst teams as well as an uptick in usage, with his 18.2 percent rate on the night handily outpacing his season-long rate (12 percent). The absences of all of Kyrie Irving (foot), Luka Doncic (thigh) and Tim Hardaway (calf) left Dallas with few reliable scoring options, and though all three could remain out for Friday's game against the Lakers, Powell is still likely to find himself behind all of Christian Wood, Josh Green, Reggie Bullock and Jaden Hardy in the offensive hierarchy.