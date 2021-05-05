Powell tallied seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 127-113 win over the Heat.

The 29-year-old returned to the bench after receiving eight consecutive starts, but still managed to produce a useful fantasy line while playing more minutes than starter Willie Cauley-Stein. Powell has been solid over his past three games, averaging 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks in that span. He doesn't need a ton of minutes to produce, so fantasy managers in deeper leagues in need of low-end points, rebounds and defensive stats could do worse than the seventh-year forward out of Stanford.