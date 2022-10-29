Powell could start Saturday's game against the Thunder if Javale McGee rests, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

The Mavs coaching staff appears to be mulling over whether to rest McGee, and McGee's status will directly impact how much Powell will see the floor. Powell has logged just seven minutes of action total through the first four games, but that number will presumably jump up if McGee takes a blow. Christian Wood is also a candidate to see some extra action, though it would apparently remain in a bench role capacity.