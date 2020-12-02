Powell (Achilles) confirmed Wednesday that he will be a "full go" when training begins later this month, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports. "No hiccups [in the recovery process]," Powell said. "Ready to get going."

Though Powell ruptured his right Achilles' tendon Jan. 21 and required surgery, he looks to have benefited greatly from the delayed start to the 2020-21 season. While coach Rick Carlisle could look to limit Powell's minutes early on in the season and perhaps not use him in one half of back-to-back sets, the 29-year-old is expected to begin the campaign as the Mavericks' starting center with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out indefinitely. Before suffering the injury last season, Powell averaged 9.4 points (on 63.8 percent shooting from the field), 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks in 26.5 minutes per game over 40 appearances.