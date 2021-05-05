Powell will come off the bench Tuesday against the Heat.
After eight consecutive starts, Powell will come off the bench while Willie Cauley-Stein gets the nod. As a reserve this season, Powell has averaged 4.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.0 minutes.
