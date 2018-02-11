Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Coming off bench Saturday
Powell will come off the bench Saturday against the Rockets, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Powell has started the last four games for the Mavericks but will come off the bench Saturday night as the team opts to go with a smaller lineup. Look for a slight dip in his minutes as a result. In his four most recent starts the center averaged 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in just under 30 minutes per game.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scores 18 in Thursday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starts again Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Puts up 17 points in win•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting second straight•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Picks up start Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Snags 10 boards in Monday's loss•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...