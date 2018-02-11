Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Coming off bench Saturday

Powell will come off the bench Saturday against the Rockets, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Powell has started the last four games for the Mavericks but will come off the bench Saturday night as the team opts to go with a smaller lineup. Look for a slight dip in his minutes as a result. In his four most recent starts the center averaged 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in just under 30 minutes per game.