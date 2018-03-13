Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Coming off bench Tuesday
Powell will move to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports.
Powell has started 13 games this season and was playing very well of late, averaging 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 steals across 25.3 minutes over the Mavericks last three games. However, with Dorian Finney-Smith returning from injury, the coaching staff has opted to insert him into the starting five, which pushes Powell back to the bench. Despite the demotion, Powell's strong of play of late will still likely mean a fairly significant role of the bench, so his playing time may not take much of a hit.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scores team-high 20 points•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Records double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Plays 37 minutes in loss•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting at center Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Plays well again•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...