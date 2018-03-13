Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Coming off bench Tuesday

Powell will move to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports.

Powell has started 13 games this season and was playing very well of late, averaging 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 steals across 25.3 minutes over the Mavericks last three games. However, with Dorian Finney-Smith returning from injury, the coaching staff has opted to insert him into the starting five, which pushes Powell back to the bench. Despite the demotion, Powell's strong of play of late will still likely mean a fairly significant role of the bench, so his playing time may not take much of a hit.