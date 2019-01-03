Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Complete stat-line in blowout win

Powell totalled 15 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block in 23 minutes Wednesday against the Hornets.

Powell got a boost in minutes due to the game being well in hand by halftime and produced an all-around line with his trademark efficiency, managing to hit multiple three-pointers for just the third time on the year. While Powell is a steady backup center, these types of performances are far to infrequent for him to be considered a viable option in standard formats.