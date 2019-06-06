Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Conflicting reports on player option
Despite earlier reports by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that Powell will decline his player option, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports that Powell will opt into the $10.2 million and sign an extension after July 5.
Powell has until June 29 to make his decision official, so things could change before then. Still, it seems now that Powell plans to remain with the Mavs for the near future after having the most productive season of his career. Last year, he started his final 22 appearances with Dallas, averaging 14.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 64.6 percent shooting during that stretch. Assuming he stays a Maverick, it's not clear if Powell will have a starting frontcourt job next to Kristaps Porzingis or if he'll come off the bench.
