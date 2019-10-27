Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Considered day-to-day

Powell (hamstring) is considered day-to-day, per coach Rick Carlisle, Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Sunday marks Powell's third straight absence to begin the year, but Carlisle spoke optimistically about the big man's status. His next chance to return will arrive Tuesday night against Denver, at which point he could enter the starting lineup. Earlier, in the preseason, Carlisle praised Powell's fit up front alongside Kristaps Porzingis.