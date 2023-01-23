Powell closed Sunday's 112-98 loss to the Clippers with nine points (4-4 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes.

Powell continues to start for the Mavericks, although even without Christian Wood (thumb), he has been unable to make any fantasy noise. There is very little excitement when it comes to Powell's fantasy game, often providing much better real life value. Barring a miracle, there is no reason for managers in standard leagues to pay him any attention.