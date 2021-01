Powell (COVID-19 protocols) is considered questionable ahead of Wednesday's game against Utah, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Powell has already missed eight games due to the league's health and safety protocols, but he might not miss any more. The questionable tag is an upgrade compared to where he's been throughout that period. He was averaging 5.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game prior to being shut down.