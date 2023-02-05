Powell closed with 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals over 30 minutes during Saturday's 119-113 loss to the Warriors.

Powell's output has dipped this season due to Christian Wood's (thumb), presence, but the every-day starter has seen a bit of a boost during Wood's absence. Over the past eight games, Powell has averaged 9.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 blocked shots.