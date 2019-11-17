Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Disappointing in bench role

Powell totaled just four points, two rebounds, and one assist in 14 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 victory over the Raptors.

Powell shifted to the bench and never got going, finishing the game with very few contributions. The reduced playing time was a little confusing, however, it was likely a result of the matchup and Maxi Kleber's ability to stretch the floor. Powell is yet to hit his straps, currently sitting outside the top-200 in 9-category leagues. Despite this poor performance, Powell remains a hold in most formats.