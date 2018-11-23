Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Doesn't practice Friday
Powell (knee) did not practice Friday, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Powell has missed the past two games due to left knee inflammation and his status for Saturday's tilt against the Celtics is in question. More information on his availability may arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround.
